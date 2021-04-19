Nigerian jailbreakers arrive in Ghana via river Volta, police arrest 9

General News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Nine (9) persons suspected to be inmates of a Nigerian prison who broke jail recently have been arrested in Ghana at Ada Foah, MyNewsGh.com.



According to the Ada District Police Command which confirmed the arrested, they received information that some Nigerians believed to be fugitive jailbreakers were ferried across River Volta into Ada Foah and were preparing to go to Accra.



Police proceeded to town and at Clinic Junction Lorry Station, Ada Foah, intercepted a Sprinter Bus number ER 1657-14 with nine (9) Nigerian Nationals including a female.



The suspects have been identified as a Emmanuel Obinnah Chiedozie 27, Steve Eyenuku 33, Enebeli Lucky 29, Yommi Usmah 29, Kelli Ekureni 33 Freedom Yusuf 25, Obi Onuora 38, Patrick Chanar 47 and Bless Eyenuku 25



Items found on them include cash, personal belongings, passports and ID cards and local currency. The Suspects are in custody assisting the investigation and will be handed over to officials of the Ghana Immigration Service, from Tema for necessary action.



