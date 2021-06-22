Nigerian held over death of a teacher remanded

Crime & Punishment of

Source: GNA

A 42-year-old Nigerian Trader, who knocked down a 27-year teacher on the Adenta- Dodowa intersection and abandoned her body in a nearby bush at Abokobi has been remanded into Police custody.



The Adentan District Court charged Emeka Adams with murder of Alice Adamptey.



Adams’ plea was not taken by the Court.



The Court, presided over by Mrs Linda Amissah, declined a bail application put in by lawyer for the accused person, Mr Kofi Bonney.



Prosecution, led by Inspector Jacob Nyarko, told the Court that if the accused was admitted to bail, he would interfere with investigations.



Adams is expected to reappear on July 5.



Meanwhile, the Police is on a manhunt for an accomplice who allegedly assisted Adams to abandon the deceased in a nearby bush at Abokobi.



The facts as narrated by Inspector Nyarko are that on June 7, this year at 1630 hours, Adams was in charge of Hyundai Sonata with registration number GB 2126- 20 and was driving from Pantang Junction towards Dodowa.



Mr Nyarko said at Adenta- Dodowa intersection, the accused person knocked down Ms Alice Adamptey.



He said Adams alighted from his vehicle and picked up Alice Adamptey under the pretext of sending her to a hospital.



Mr Nyarko said Adams ended up abandoning the victim in a bush at Abokobi, some 8.6 kilometers from where he knocked her.



He said Adams also bypassed a number of hospitals along the road thereby resulting in the death of the teacher.



Mr Nyarko said on June 17, this year, Adams was arrested because he was in charge of the vehicle which knocked down the victim on the day of the incident.



The prosecution said during investigations, Adams mentioned his accomplice (name withheld) and currently at large, saying the said accomplice assisted him to abandon the teacher in the bush.



Prosecution said the case was under investigations.