Nigerian fraudster denied bail again over fake property documents

Sunny Awamini, a Nigerian national leading a fraudulent enterprise in Ghana has been detained in custody for the second time after failing to meet his bail condition.



The suspect, 52, who was arrested for defrauding a Ukrainian business magnet of $6.5 million in a precious wood (teak) scam, presented fake property documents to EOCO in an attempt to meet his bail requirement of GHC20 million.



However, checks by EOCO from the Lands Commission revealed that the first set of documents he submitted for landed properties were all fake and non-existing.



He has again submitted more documents and properties for valuation at the Lands Commission belonging to sureties, and there have been alleged criminal attempts to inflate the values of the properties to meet the bail condition and set him free.



The suspect is alleged to have also made several attempts to compromise investigators but to no avail.



As of today, investigators do not know his place of residence, yet attempts are being made to secure his bail.



In December 2018, the suspect allegedly met Mazen Farakh, during which the latter expressed interest in purchasing expensive wood (teak).



Sam Awamini, after receiving the sum of $6.5 million from the Ukrainian businessman, allegedly sent photographs of fake pallets of teak stored in custom-bonded warehouses and promised to get the goods delivered to Ukraine.



Aside from the above, Sunny Awamini, alias Sam, is wanted by Interpol, and Nigeria's security apparatus has been hunting for him for several years.



EOCO sought collaboration from their Nigerian counterparts and were informed that Sam has been a wanted man and has been operating a criminal gang of fraudulent enterprises in Nigeria for a very long time.



