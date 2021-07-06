Nigerian arrested as main suspect in Pacific filling station robbery, others at large

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested suspect Iwejuo Anthony alias Chibona, who together with others attacked and robbed Pacific Filling Station at Krokowhe near Ashalaja in the Greater Accra region, at the dawn of 5th June, 2021.



The suspects assaulted and tied fuel attendants, broke into the metallic safe of the filling station and stole an unspecified amount of money, a laptop and other items.



However, with security interventions laid by the station owner, coupled with his bravery and support from neighbours, the suspect was arrested.



Some of the items stolen and a heavy pointed metal bar was retrieved from the suspect.



Efforts are underway to arrest the other suspects.