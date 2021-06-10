Nigerian High Commission in Ghana strengthens ties with Nigerian journalists

General News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Some members of the Nigerian Media Association Ghana (NMAG), the body responsible for Nigerian media practitioners in Ghana paid a courtesy visit to the Acting Nigerian High Commissioner, Ambassador Gambo Yusuf Hamza in Accra on Wednesday, June 9, 2021.



The visit, which is the first by the association since Ambassador Hamza assumed his new role at the commission, was meant to officially welcome and introduce him to the operations of the association. He was joined by senior embassy officials including Minister Esther A. Arewa and Sylvanus Dauda, Minister (Political and Consular).



Prior to this meeting, Mr. Hamza had hosted various Nigerian groups including the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the All Nigerian Community (ANC).



Public Relations Officer of the All Nigeria Community (ANC), Chief Akintola Bolanle who is also serving as the Acting President of the Nigerian Media Association Ghana (NMAG) led an entourage of media practitioners from several distinguished local and international media organizations represented in Ghana.



Omobolanle Precious, on-air-personality and radio host on Accra based Ahotor Fm; Khaliq Ademola Amao, Voice of Nigeria correspondent; veteran journalist Martin Luther King; Novieku Babatunde Adeola Kehinde, Editor of MyNigeria.com; Raymond Bash, presenter at Hausa television; Cookie Imuoha, Editor, Nigeria Eye, and veteran journalist Joseph Ojumo, represented the association in the closed-door meeting.



The pertinent issues discussed include creating a conducive environment to ensure Nigerian media in Ghana is effective, rekindling the existing rapport that characterized previous administrations and the association, tackling head-on the challenges that affect the association amongst others.



Ambassador Hamza vowed to help NMAG in any way possible as he spoke about the possibility of a decent relationship between both institutions. He said the importance of the media cannot be understated highlighting the sensitive times the country currently exists in.



He further charged the media practitioners present to be balanced in their reportage as they have what it takes to shape the minds of readers.



Chief Akintola who spoke on behalf of NMAG thanked the commission for its usual support even at short notice. He said the invitation by the embassy was a sign of many good things to come. He opined that despite being in existence for more than 15 years, the association remains ever ready to lend its voice and play its role in ensuring Nigerians get a balanced reportage on issues.



