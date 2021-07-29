Nigerian Community in Ghana welcomes new Ambassador

General News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Major stakeholders from the Nigerian Community in Ghana on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, thronged the VIP section of the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana’s capital to welcome Rtd Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas as he assumes his role as the head of the commission in the country.



Clad in different local outfits to represent the various groupings resident in Ghana, Ag. Ambassador, Gambo Yusuf Hamza led the high-powered delegation including Kings, Chiefs, executives of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NIDO), executives of the Nigerian Media Commission (NMAG), representatives from Nollywood – Ghana chapter, and women’s group.



The Nigerian community in Ghana is reported to be the largest in the West African country with close to 5 million Nigerians, many of which engage in trade and education.



Speaking to MyNigeria.com on the sidelines, Chief Akintola Bolanle, National Public Relations Officer - All Nigerian Community (ANC) Ghana Chapter said the arrival of Rtd Ibas will usher in a new dawn for Nigerians facing extreme hardship in Ghana.



“We expect new management, new control, and harmonious coexistence between Nigeria and Ghana with his arrival, which we feel would complement and reinforce the Commission's performance,” Chief Akintola said.



“We also feel that with the arrival of the newly appointed commissioner, things would begin to improve in terms of the different difficulties that Nigerians face, as well as strategic approaches to addressing them,” he noted.



On the issue of trade



We expect him to be able to communicate with the Ghanaian government in order to open shops for various Nigerians around Ghana. That should be his first mission, which should be completed before moving on to the next. He should address the issue of border closure to ensure the free movement of goods, services, and manpower that will propel the policy of AfCFTA in Ghana.



Advice to Government of Ghana on GIPC law



It is my advice to the Government of Ghana, most especially parliament to address the issue of GIPC because of its content. The GIPC law is anti-economy which may discourage foreign investors from investing in West Africa.



Born 27 September 1960, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas is a retired Vice Admiral and former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of the Nigerian Navy who served as CNS from July 13, 2015, to January 26, 2021.



He has held several appointments in the Nigerian navy.



As a midshipman, he served on board NNS Ruwan Yaro, NNS Obuma and NNS Aradu. He later served on board NNS Ayam and NNS Ekpe as a watchkeeping officer after he was commissioned, sub-lieutenant, according to Navy.mil.ng, He was to later become the executive officer of NNS Siri, NNS Ekun and NNS Ambe between July 1993 and August 1996 as a lieutenant commander.



