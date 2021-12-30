Nigeria's Sanusi Lamido calls on Vice President Bawumia

General News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Former Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Mohammed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has called on the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Accra.



The renowned Islamic cleric, economist and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is in the country on the invitation of the Muslim community to participate in a national Quran recitation and prayers for peace in the country and the sub-region.



Sanusi Lamido, on behalf of his delegation, expressed gratitude to Dr Bawumia for a warm reception as well as his excitement at visiting the country to participate in an exercise to promote peace and harmony.



He added that Ghana and Nigeria have historically shared beautiful ties, and participating in such an exercise to pray for the country and the sub-region further strengthens the relationship between the two countries.



Welcoming the cleric and traditional ruler, Dr Bawumia said he was delighted and honoured to welcome him and his delegation, and also commended him for his works in his various fields of endeavour.



Dr Bawumia and Sanusi Lamidor share a lot in common, as they are both renowned economists, bankers and social advocates.



The Vice President was formerly a Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana, while the former Emir of Kano was also Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.



The special Quran recitation and prayers will take place in Kumasi on Friday, December 31. Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the National Chief Imam and representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Mohammed Sanusi, also known by the religious title Khalifa, is the spiritual leader of the Tijaaniya Order in Nigeria.



