Nigeria follows Ghana's lead; set to start Zipline Medical drone delivery in 2022

Health News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following Ghana's successful implementation of the Zipline Medical Drone delivery service, cross-border neighbours, Nigeria have emulated Ghana's remarkable lead and are set to launch Zipline Medical Drone service early next year.



The Zipline medical drone service, which started operations in Ghana about three years ago, electronically receives requests for medical emergencies in real-time, from remote areas which cannot be accessed easily by road, and responds instantly by delivering emergency medical supplies such as blood, syrums and vaccines to these remote health centres.



The success story of Ghana's Zipline medical drone supply, which is the biggest in the world, has now moved Nigeria to engage Zipline for 2022 take off in their country.



The continent's leading business outlet, Quartz Africa, has reported that the Nigeria Zipline operation will first start in the northern state of Kaduna in early 2022, as the first step to serving the populous West African country.



Kaduna State is reported to be an ideal state for Nigeria's first zipline operations due to the states poor road networks, which leads to poor health delivery service.



The State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, wants Zipline to kick off with three distribution centers that will have 30 drones each, delivering products to 1,000 health facilities that serve the state’s 1 million people.



Zipline has confirmed to Quartz Africa in a report that all is on course to launch in other parts of Nigeria, starting with Cross River, a state in Nigeria’s Niger Delta area, after Kaduna.



The Zipline drone delivery service in Ghana, which successfully delivered covid-19 samples from remote areas for testing in Accra, has been hailed globally as medical innovation.



The Ghana Zipline Medical drone delivery has four distribution centres, with each receiving health products from the country’s health ministry through medical stores designated for each region.



The distribution centres are essentially centralized warehouses that operate round the clock and from which products are delivered to hospitals and health facilities, especially in remote when they are needed.



This way, hospitals don’t have to stock more than they need at a time, preventing the wastage of scarce blood products. A centralized source that responds quickly to hospital requests sent by WhatsApp, SMS, or phone call also solves shortages.



It is this structure in Ghana that Zipline hopes to replicate in Nigeria, beginning with Kaduna.



"Many people think we are a drone company—that’s how we get categorized. But we build logistics infrastructure to transform systems,” Israel Bimpe a Zipline Director for Africa told Quarts.



“We don’t build a parallel logistics system. We really integrate into what is already happening by identifying the greatest needs."