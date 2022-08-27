Nigeria bound to face crisis never seen in West Africa – Pastor Love

General News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder of Grace Chapel International, Pastor Love Hammond, has prophesied the Federal Republic of Nigeria will soon be faced with an obstacle which will lead to unprecedented hardship in the country.



He asserted that God revealed to him a vision of citizens of the biggest country in West Africa, Nigeria, fleeing their country in droves to other countries in the sub-region.



“Nigeria is going to face a very serious problem. The problem will lead to a lot of Nigerians leaving their country for other countries in the sub-region. The crisis that is bound to happen in Nigeria has never been seen in the whole of West Africa."



“This is going to happen, mark it down. Nigeria will see unforeseen hardships,” he said in an omanghnews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Though, Pastor Love failed to state the cause of the hardship in Nigeria, the West African nation is set to have its general election on February 23, 2023. Past elections in Nigeria are sometimes characterized by violence.



Also, the Jihadist group, Boko Haram, has been causing havoc in the country. Even though clashes between the group and the Nigerian Army have reduced, the Jihadist group has been accused of kidnapping citizens on a daily, the recent one being the abduction of four Catholic Reverend Sisters.



Watch the interview below (from the 17th minutes:







Watch the latest episode of People & Places below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/FNOQ