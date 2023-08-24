Niger coup: ‘No one is planning or hoping to go to war’ – ECOWAS mediator

General News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

General (retired) Abdul salami Abubakar of Nigeria has admitted that with the doors of mediation now open with the junta in Niger, there is a possibility that the impasse with regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) can be resolved with discussion and diplomacy.



Salami who led an ECOWAS delegation to Niamey recently told the BBC (August 23) that there would likely be no need for a war citing the dangers of starting one in the subregion.



“I would say our trip to Niger was very good in the sense that it has opened a room for discussion and diplomacy,” he told the BBC journalist in Abuja.



He also disclosed that the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum had made a lot of complaints about the way he has been treated by the junta.



“We have confirmed that they have cut off light to him and they are keeping him in custody with his wife and son,” adding that Bazoum was allowed to only walk around the compound where he was being kept.



On the realities on the ground in Niger, he admitted: “Certainly, the sanctions are biting and there is great hostility against ECOWAS, France and the international community.



“President Tinubu has found himself in a catch-22 question, considering the border line we have. Nobody wants to go to war. You know, they are many ways to apply force in these type of matters. It doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to war.



“Nobody is planning or hoping to go to war because when you start war, you don’t know the outcome. Take lessons from Iraq, Syria and so on and so forth. Ukraine is the latest,” he cautioned.



ECOWAS leaders are yet to give a greenlight to the bloc’s standby army to enter Niger to remove the junta and to restore Bazoum. There has been a widespread call for resort to diplomacy because of the consequences that may come with the military option.



SARA



