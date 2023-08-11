Niger coup: Govt's neglect of parliament in decision-making is worrying – Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed his disappointment in the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his neglect of parliament with respect to the decision-making in the ongoing coup in Niger.



According to him, the Parliament of Ghana is the highest decision-making body and should be given the opportunity to debate the stance of the nation before President Akufo-Addo takes the final decision.



Okudzeto Ablakwa argues that taking a decision without taking into consideration the concerns of citizens does not augur well for the nation looking at the repercussions of the decision.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on August 11, 2023, the NDC MP for North Tongu, who is also the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, urged the government to involve parliament in the decision-making with respect to the Niger coup.



“President Akufo-Addo goes out there neglecting the parliament of the Ghanaian. The decision should even go beyond parliament and even attract getting multiparty consultation with our chiefs of all the parties, opinions, leaders, society, and organizations in making such a major decision.



"So I am disappointed that President Akufo-Addo, who is out there lecturing, is not subjecting these major decisions to a parliamentary review,” he opined.



Okudzeto Ablakwa warned of possible bloodshed and loss of lives should the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) go ahead with its intended military intervention in Niger.



“I was listening to Brigadier General the last time and he said, look, we should really be prepared. Are we sure we want to send troops in there?



"So there's certainly going to be a release of troops into such a crazy thing and the cost implications under the crisis, [with] this Ghana’s economy, is this something that the Ghanaian people will welcome or will endorse?” he quizzed.



Watch the interview below







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb





BS/WA