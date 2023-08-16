Niger Coup: Do not send our soldiers to their untimely, ‘useless’ deaths – Sam George to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has cautioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, against any hasty military intervention in Niger, following the recent coup.



He urged President Akufo-Addo not to send Ghanaian soldiers to their untimely, deaths.



The MP, who took to Twitter to send his message, indicated that the current state of Ghana's military underscores the dedication and professionalism of the nation's officers, but the government has failed to adequately retool and equip them.



“Dear President @NAkufoAddo, you know better than us all the pitiful state of our armed forces for foreign military intervention in another sovereign state. You know that despite the professional attitude and disposition of our gallant officers, you have failed to retool and equip our forces.



“Do not send them to untimely useless death!” part of his tweet read.



Citing international law, the lawmaker invoked Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits any illegal actions by states against the sovereignty of other nations.



He also challenged the consideration of military intervention by President Akufo-Addo and fellow West African leaders in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



“Article 2(4) of the UN Charter prohibits the illegal action you and your cronies in ECOWAS are considering. Even if you wanted to hide under Article 42, do you have a UNSC resolution authorising an intervention? There is no clear evidence of the 3-basis required to trigger R2P so respect the sovereignty of Niger.



“A more pragmatic approach would be non-kinetic measures to engage and not the current aggressive stance to please your Western puppet masters. Any decision to commit our men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces to a senseless and needless war would demand the approval of Parliament and we demand the same,” he added.



He continued to add that “Focus our scarce resources on improving the living conditions of Ghanaians and stop poking your nose in our Country's matter. ‘Dzi wo fie asem’ Mr President to wit Mind your business.”



