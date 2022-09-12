Nigel speaks after death prophecy on Queen Elizabeth, Baba Spirit

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has spoken after prophecies he made about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Ghanaian comedian Baba Spirit came to pass.



Speaking in a Power FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the prophet said that prophecies are real and urged Ghanaians to believe in them.



He added that the coming to pass of events he prophesised including the death of the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, should serve as a wake-up call to persons who do not believe in prophecies.



"Prophecies are real, believe and be saved than to doubt and be sorry. I came to Power FM to worship and I said that I have seen that Baba Spirit has died and so he should come and see me for us to pray or he should go and see his pastor. I have just heard that he had died.



“Nobody should joke with prophecy. The prophet is just a vessel and he can do anything because God even speaks through animals. God once spoke through a donkey and so his messenger can be anything. The messenger can be an illiterate, the messenger can be someone you don’t like, you can have your biases but don’t joke with the message,” he said in Twi.



Nigel Gaisie during his December 31, 2021 asked for prayers for the Queen of England, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



According to the prophet, he had seen in a vision that the people of Great Britain would be thrown into a state of mourning.



“Let’s pray for the monarch of England. The lord carried my spirit and I got to Buckingham Palace. Then I saw that there were a lot of flowers and I saw that the great England was crying. Let’s pray for the queen,” he said.



Queen Elizabeth, who is the longest-serving monarch of Great Britain, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96 years.



