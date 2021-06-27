Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy fails as Hearts beat Kotoko in Super Clash

General News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

• Nigel Gaisie suggested that Kotoko would defeat Hearts of Oak in the Sunday game



• Hearts, however, was the winner after the final whistle was blown



• The team is first on the league table



A prophecy by Prophet Nigel Gaisie, founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, that suggested victory for Asante Kotoko in Sunday's Super Clash has failed after Hearts of Oak defeated the Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal.



Prophet Gaisie in a social media post, Saturday afternoon said: “In the clouds, it’s KOTOKO***... I am Nigel Gaisie...PNG.”



Attached to the post were the logo of Asante Kotoko, a photograph that captured fans of Asante Kotoko watching a football match in a stadium, as well as images publicizing some church services yet to be held.



It however turned out that Hearts of Oak walked away with the three maximum points, courtesy of a 66th-minute goal by Daniel Afriyie in the heated and much-anticipated game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Sunday, June 27, 2021.



Both teams were tied on top of the league table with 56 points from 30 games, but Hearts of Oak had a superior goal advantage. A scoreless draw or a win was the only way they could maintain their top spot but a win for Kotoko or even a scoring draw would have seen the Porcupine Warriors overtake the Phobians.



