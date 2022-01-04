Nigel Gaisie explains why prophecies are difficult to control

General News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has explained that it is very difficult to control what one says during a time of prophesying.



He says that about ninety-nine percent of the time, the prophet has no control of what he says.



Detailing why this is so, he revealed that prophecies come from different sources. He explained that sometimes a prophet may receive a prophecy through visions or trance. Other times, it may come directly through the holy spirit.



Thus, the source determines if one is able to control his words or not.



“We prophesy with our five senses, vision, trance, etc. Some visions are seen with the eyes, some are heard, some are just pushed out by the holy spirit which is difficult to control. However, if you receive your prophecy through the eyes and ears, you can control that just like watching a movie. But the ones that come from your lips through the holy spirit, about ninety-nine percent of the time you cannot control it. It is called prophetic utterances,” he explained on the Happy Morning Show hosted by Samuel Eshun.



As is the norm of every 31st December night of the year, prophets deliver their prophecies to usher members into the new year.



This year took a different turn, however, when the police issued a directive to Ghanaians especially religious leaders over 31st-night doom prophecies.



It seems, however, that following this directive, Nigel Gaisie adopted a strategy to deliver his prophecies about Ghana without directly referring to the country.



Before he delivered his prophetic utterances, he made a disclaimer that all his prophecies were about a certain Umofia and not Ghana.



However, many could not dismiss the similarities between the details of Umofia and Ghana.



For example, he prophesied the second special prosecutor of Umofia will resign from his position just like his predecessor.