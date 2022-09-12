Nigel Gaisie curses sacked Net 2 TV presenter Kweku Annan

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has used the Bible to curse the former host of The Seat Show on Net 2 TV Justice Kweku Annan over attempts to destroy some Pastors in Ghana.



According to Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Justice Kweku Annan will never know peace, adding that Kweku Annan will beg money to survive.



Justice Kweku Annan has been fired as the host of “The Seat Show” which airs on Accra-based Net2 TV every Monday and Wednesday night.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie commenting on the sacking of Kweku Annan in an interview with Kumasi- based Angel Fm Drive Time Show hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com emphasized that Kweku Annan is a bribe-taker and he used his platform to blackmail Men of God including politicians.



“Kweku Annan will suffer and he will struggle in life to survive because his aim to destroy men of God nearly collapsed some churches. Some church members stopped coming to church because of what Kweku Annan said about some of us” Prophet Nigel Gaisie explained



“He attacked Prophet Obinim, Prophet Badu Kobi and myself all because our prophecies didn’t go in their favour but he will surely face the consequences” he explained.



“I have recordings of Kweku Annan asking me to pay money to him before he will stop spreading falsehood about me. If I bring recordings out Kweku Annan will commit suicide”



Prophet Nigel Gaisie added, “Kweku Annan doesn’t pay bills so he feels so excited to destroy people’s hard-earned reputation without thinking about those who will be affected when the people he is destroying go down”.



“Tell Kweku Annan I’m ready to employ him because he is now part of the unemployed people in the society. I will never forgive him for spreading falsehood about me and other men of God”.