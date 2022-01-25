Nigel Gaisie claims he rightfully prophesied Burkina Faso coup

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie is claiming to have rightfully predicted a coup d’etat, specifically the January 24 takeover in Burkina Faso.



In a post on his Facebook timeline titled: ‘International Prophecy Comes to Pass… Coup d’etat revelation 22:2,’ Gaisie posted a 16-second video in which he reportedly made the prediction.



It was also accompanied by a photo of the Burkinabe soldiers on national TV confirming the overthrow of the Christian Roch Marc Kabore government.



Gaisie is heard saying: “I spoke up again and I am seeing a coup d’etat again in one of the African States again. One of the West Africa states again.



“Aside Guinea Conakry, I am seeing and let it be recorded, I am seeing another coup d’etat in one of the West African countries,” he stressed.



The date of the said prophecy is unknown to GhanaWeb but it is believed to be post-September 5, 2021, when the Guinea-Conakry coup he referenced was executed with Mamady Doumbouya and other officers overthrowing President Alpha Conde.



The Burkinabe coup started on Sunday, January 23 when mutinous soldiers exchanged gunfire with pro-government forces. Gunshots were heard around the presidency late Sunday amid reports of a coup.



Despite a government statement denying the coup, it emerged on Monday morning that President Kabore had been arrested and taken to a military camp.



It wasn’t until late Monday that his resignation was confirmed and the army subsequently announced on national TV that they had dissolved the government and Parliament plus other Constitutional institutions.



Their takeover is believed to be hinged on the rising spate of insecurity across the country with an uptick of terrorist violence over the last few years. The President had taken over the role of Defense Minister sometime last year.



