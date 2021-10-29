Nigel Gaisie can’t quote ten Bible verses off his head – Kumchacha slams prophet for challenging IGP

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• IGP cautions prophets to exercise decorum in the pronouncements of prophecies



• Nigel Gaisie claims IGP is being used to silence prophets



• Kumchacha believes Nigel is not a good prophet



Prophet Nicholas Osei of Heavens Gate Ministries has thrown his support behind the Inspector General of Police for cracking down on prophecies in the country.



The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, recently held a meeting with some clergymen, where he is reported to have issued a caution to prophets known to be issuing doom prophecies.



The report has since attracted several criticisms from some pastors including the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie who has warned that the IGP’s actions could incur the wrath of God.



“It has been revealed to me that there is someone behind it. That person wants to silence the prophetic work. The prophets will decide who God has anointed as Ghana’s next president and whether they like it or not, we will prophesy. We will obey God than to obey man.





“They are attacking the prophets. We are gatekeepers and professional watchers. Don’t intimidate us or plan to arrest us. They’ve planned to arrest me but it will not happen. Whatever we see in the spirit, we’ll say it. The eye of the nation is prophetic.





“When we prayed for them to win the 2016 elections, no one came to arrest us but now they want to arrest us. Someone feels a time will come when our prophecies will come true so they want to silence us. I’m urging all prophets to be courageous. Again, let's check the excesses,” Prophet Nigel said in response to the IGP.



But in a reaction to the emanating issues, Prophet Kumchacha has slammed Nigel Gaisie accusing him of being a false prophet.



According to Kumchacha, it is only false prophets who claim to have the ability to foresee the outcome of elections and determine who becomes president.



“Call Nigel Gaisie to quote ten bible verses off head and he will fail. Have you ever seen him quoting the bible before?



“All he knows is to give doom prophecies about coup d’etats and predict election results,” Kumchacha stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



While sharing his belief in prophecies, Prophet Kumchacha noted that a good prophet goes about his duties exercising decorum and does not seek to court attention or cause fear.



He gave an example,

“I know of a woman whose child has been at home for over three years without going to school because a pastor called the child in front of a congregation and tagged her as a witch on TV. The whole nation saw it and the child no longer feels comfortable going to school. You have ended up quenching the child’s mood forever and destroyed her future,” Kumchacha stated.



The recent crackdown on prophecies by the police administration has seen the arrest of Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe.



He is standing trial for causing fear and panic, having issued a prophecy some weeks back that popular dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale was going to be killed on October 18 by assailants in a gun attack.



Watch video below:



