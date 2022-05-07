Nhyiaeso NPP retains executives in grand style as Essel-Mills holds secretary seat firmly

Politics of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

Incumbent constituency executives who contested in the just-ended elections in the Nhyiaeso constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in a remarkable way swept aside those who filed to challenge them for their posts last Sunday.



Except for the 1st Vice-Chairman, Philomena Okyere, 2nd Vice Chairman, Kwame Bonsu Poku and the youth organiser, Clement Kwadwo Asare who were new entrants, the crucial positions of Chairman, secretary, organiser, women’s organiser, treasurer and deputy secretary as well as Nasara coordinator positions were retained by experienced hands who had worked tirelessly for the constituency previously.



Interestingly, Sunday’s elections passed off smoothly despite the intense nature of the contests which had about 861 delegates voting for candidates in the advertised positions.



Speaking to this reporter after the polls, an elated Michael Essel-Mills, the incumbent secretary said ‘I am humbled by the show of confidence by Nhyiaeso NPP delegates’.



COMMITMENT:



Mr Essel-Mills pledged his commitment to working to make the Nhyiaeso NPP a highly functional and active constituency.



He noted that he stands to put into action all promises he made during the campaign, adding that he would continue to operate an open administration.



On his part, George Kofi Adjei (GEOKAD), the veteran and incumbent constituency chairman thanked the NPP delegates for reposing so much confidence in him by voting for him.



He promised to lead the constituency to work with unity so that collectively they could work to ensure the party wins power in the 2024 general elections.



ELECTION RESULTS:



In the Chairmanship contest, incumbent George Kofi Adjei garnered 570 votes against his only contender, Fred Okyere who polled 290 votes.



In the First Vice chairmanship contest, Madam Philomena Okyere secured a whopping 518 votes against 341 votes secured by James Nana Prempeh, the challenger.



Michael Essel-Mills, incumbent and veteran secretary at Nhyiaeso retained the seat he had held sway for about a decade by polling 594 votes with his challenger, D.D Darko getting 261 votes.



Alexander Boateng garnered 575 votes to beat Peter Yaw Frimpong who could pull 282 votes at the end in the organiser contest while Emmanuel Baah lost the youth organiser contest to Clement K. Asare who polled 574 votes against the former’s 285 votes.



Alhaji Yusif topped the Nasara coordinator position with 574 votes while Ibrahim Kontot Dabou, his contender, managed 274 votes while Kwame Owusu Donkor secured the treasurer position with 589 votes to 273 obtained by John Oteng, his contender.



Dorothy Ofori Sarpong polled 603 votes to beat William Ofori Ayisi who managed to get 255 votes for the Assistant Secretary position.