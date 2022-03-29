Nhyiaeso MP wages war against deviant minors

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti region, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has waged a war against minors engaged in anti-social behaviors in his constituency.



Dr. Amoah noted that a lot of school-going minors engage in activities such as alcoholism, weed smoking, and gambling.



Speaking to the media at a ceremony to present 1,000 dual desks and 20 computers and appliances to some schools in his constituency, the lawmaker said some of the minors are as young as 13-years-old.



Dr. Amoah said he has visited most of the weed-smoking lairs in his constituency and has engaged them on the need to stop such behaviors.



He warned that the weed-smoking camps and joints will be dismantled and the deviants who hide in them to perpetrate their anti-social activities, arrested.



Dr. Amoah said it was his wish that the youth in his constituency will be in school or learn a skill, and for that reason, he has distributed about 80 sewing, hairdressing, and barbering machines to some beneficiaries in the constituency.



To strengthen security and peace in the constituency, he said he was in the process of securing pickup trucks to assist the police in patrolling the area.