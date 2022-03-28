Ngleshie Lafaa gets new zongo chie

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The kingmakers in Ngleshie Lafaa in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality have crowned a new Chief for the Zongo community.



The new chief, Sarkin Abubakar Sadiq was crowned at a colourful ceremony at Ngleshie Lafaa yesterday.



Sarkin Abubakar Sadiq and his cabinet made up of eight sub-chiefs will pledge allegiance to chief of Lafaa, Nii Ayi Okufoubour at all times.



In an elaborate ceremony accompanied with cultural performances, libation pouring, swearing of traditional oaths and appellations, the newly installed chief expressed his readiness to lead his people in unity while calling for respect for one another in ensuring peaceful coexistence.



Speaking in an interview after his installation, Sarkin Abubakar Sadiq said education will be his priority.



According to him, the Zongoi communities have over the past been noted for having children who are not willing to go to school.



This narrative, he indicated, will change during his time as chief of the Zongo community at Lafaa.



He thanked the Zongo community in Ghana and all stakeholders for the overwhelming support and pledged to prioritize the welfare of the Zongos in Lafaa.



Sarkin Abubakar Sadiq said urged authorities to continue to prioritize making quality education available and accessible to every child in Ghana.



“Growing up without an education has lifelong consequences for children. They risk being left behind with bleak and uncertain futures,” he said.



He applauded the initiative of the Ministry of Education and Government to make teaching, learning and training materials openly available to all under Free SHS and indicated that this would be a useful resource to all children striving to meet learning standards, in line with the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring ‘no one left behind and no discrimination’.



“Education starts with young children. Evidence shows that investment in the early years with a multi-sectoral approach sets a strong foundation for the child’s healthy development and lifelong learning”, asserted Sarkin Abubakar Sadiq.



He also advised the youths not to indulge in social vices but rather choose a career which will help them in the future.