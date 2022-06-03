Ngleshie Alata chiefs asked to unite for development

Regional News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Ngleshie Amanfrom Stool Council has urged chiefs and families of the Council to unite to facilitate the development of the traditional areas.



The Council noted that incessant land litigations had slowed down development in the areas and called for a change in the narrative.



The call was made by Nii Asroy Hansen I, Chief of Afienya and Chairperson of the Council, at a gathering of chiefs and royals in Accra.



The gathering under the chairmanship of Nii Asroy Hansen was to deliberate on the future of the Council.



Nii Hansen said: “It is time to rebuild and regain our lost heritage and we invite all to join the Council to restore glory to our dear land.”



“Communities once alive with a blend of traditions and faith have been torn apart. And many have been destabilized.”



“We have seen the worst of our paramountcy as some have ignored all approved structures, traditions, and customs to pursue their own selfish interests,” he added.



Nii Hansen said the Council had taken measures to unite all under the paramountcy and engage stakeholders to address all concerns.



He entreated the chiefs and elders to ensure that all appointments were in consonance with the Chieftaincy Act and approved conventions of the Council.



Nii Hansen outdoored a 13-member team, including chiefs and elders, to steer the affairs of the Council under his leadership.



The team together with him would steer affairs of the Stool till a substantive Dzaasetse and the paramount chief were installed.



The Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council has been without a paramount chief since the demise of Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V in 2017.



The Council has various towns and villages under its jurisdiction, including James Town, Dansoman, Kokrobite, Bortianor, Amanfrom, and Afienya.