Next week on The Lowdown: Former trainee opens up about NABCO experience

Unemployment continues to be a big topic for debate in Ghana for the obvious reason; the unavailability of jobs to cater for the working class.



To augment the working class, the government instituted NABCO to respond to the high rate of mass unemployment in the country by providing a three-year working contract for unemployed graduates. This was done with the hope of sustaining permanent jobs or working skills and experiences for them.



In spite of this intervention, the youth of Ghana continue to struggle for money-making jobs due to the termination of the government contract as many are plunged into uncertainty and distress.



However, others were fortunate to secure jobs through the initiative.



Ishmael Batoma is one of the fortunate ones and he shares the difficulties of a NABCO recruit this week on The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei.



