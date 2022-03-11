Next on The Untold: This woman's garden has healing therapy

You are here: HomeNews2022 03 11Article 1488473

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mrs. Alberta Eku-Sika Addo owns a 'healing garden'

The Untold on GhanaWeb TV returns next week Monday, March 14, 2022, with the story of Mrs. Alberta Eku-Sika Addo.

The florist and entrepreneur shares her story about growing up at the time Ghana when the country was faced with a food shortage and how she helped feed people.

She also shares how her love for plants has helped her build a business that today serves as a healing garden to many people.

It airs this Monday on GhanaWeb TV on YouTube but ahead of that, here is a promo:

