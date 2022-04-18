Next on The Lowdown: Missing link in Ghana's dying movie industry

You are here: HomeNews2022 04 18Article 1518260

General News of Monday, 18 April 2022

The movie industry in Ghana has been down on its knees for almost a decade with just a glint of hope of it thriving like it used to.

Ekow Blankson, a veteran Ghanaian actor is our guest for the next edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with host Ismail Akwei.

The actor takes us through some instances and happenings that led to the seeming crippling of the movie industry and how the industry can get back to redeeming its global image and recognition.

Ekow Blankson also opens up on the fact that his salary from a movie has never bought him a house or a car.

Watch this insightful episode of The Lowdown as it premieres on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV on ghanaweb.com

Watch excerpts of the interview below:

