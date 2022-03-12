Next on #SayItLoud: Family of final year SWESBUS SHS student demand justice after knife attack

General News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For close to two weeks, Ishmael Adjei, a final year Visual Arts student of Swedru Business Senior High School has been at home.



Instead of being back in school and preparing for his final exams, the student has had to be nursing wounds that will leave him with scars and traumatic memories.



An unprovoked confrontation by some school mates who Ishmael describes as former friends, saw him suffer a knife attack which required him to undergo surgical suturing.



Led by his father, Ibrahim Kwabena Agyei and uncle, Wahab Ishmael, the family of the attacked student say the authorities of SWESBUS SHS are adamant in addressing the attack on their son and preferring appropriate actions against the perpetrators.



His uncle who describes the act as an attempted murder, is asking for criminal action to be brought against the attackers of Ishmael.



Mr. Agyei on the other hand believes the perpetrators behind the bloody attack on his son, deserve to be punished to serve as a lesson and a deterrent to others.

George Ayisi sat with Ishmael, his father and uncle to hear their story and demand for justice in this episode of #SayItLoud.



It airs on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.



