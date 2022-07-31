Next on #SayItLoud: Customers of NTHC cry for their locked up funds amidst economic hardships

General News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Between 2017 and 2020, the government of Ghana conducted a radical cleanup of the country’s banking and financial sector.



At the end of the exercise, several commercial and rural banks, as well as microfinance institutions, had their license revoked and their operations halted by the government.



The exercise also affected several fund management institutions. According to the government, the move was to save the funds of customers of the affected institutions and also instil confidence in the financial sector.



Customers of National Trust Holding Company, an investment company that was spared from the cleanup heaved a sigh of relief knowing that the institution interested in their funds had been spared.



However, some two years after the exercise, customers of NTHC have been gnashing their teeth over their inability to access their funds.



Two of the NTHC customers whose funds have been locked up with the investment company sat with George Ayisi on our next episode of #SayItLoud.



Mr Ofori and Mr Kudom who are both pensioners outlined their plight and detailed how life has become difficult for them amidst the current economic crisis.



This episode of #SayItLoud premiers on GhanaWeb TV Tuesday, August 2, 2022.







