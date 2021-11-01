You are here: HomeNews2021 11 01Article 1392712

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Next on People&Places: The young Ghanaian making quality motorbikes, automotives from scraps

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ibrahim Sumaila is doing amazing with his locally-made automotives play videoIbrahim Sumaila is doing amazing with his locally-made automotives

He is young and a genius. Ghana’s next Safo Kantanka in the making? Perhaps but he makes motorbikes, bicycles, go carts, and many others from scraps and his works are unbelievably good!

We visited the workshop of Ibrahim Sumaila to get personal with him and explore his multi-talents and his compelling story will blow your mind.

Join us in this exciting edition of People & Places, airing on Tuesday November 2, 2021 on GhanaWeb TV

Catch a glimpse of the full interview ahead of its airing:

Join our Newsletter