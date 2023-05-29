You are here: HomeNews2023 05 29Article 1775984

General News of Monday, 29 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Next on People & Places: The unique festival and religion of the Ada people

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ayiku Akuako is the Royal Stool Prince of the Kabiawe Yumu clan play videoAyiku Akuako is the Royal Stool Prince of the Kabiawe Yumu clan

We are still on the Ada story and in this next episode, Wonder Ami Adu-Asare and her guests explored the dynamics of the religion of this ethnic group as well as the details about its biggest festival; the Asafotufiami.

As part of the things discovered was the fact that the festival is marked within 7 days and each day has special rites and rituals that characterize it.

Among these rites are cleansing, ban on noise making, street parades among other things.

Join us on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, as we learn more on People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch a preview of the program here:

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment