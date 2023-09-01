Next on People & Places: The amazing story of the Ghanaian cave that has existed for over 12,000 years

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

It predates the birth of Christ; some over 10,000 years ago, according to researchers at the University of Ghana and this was where cavemen at the time, lived and made their home.



Located at Abetifi in the Eastern Region of Ghana, the cave forms part of other interesting revelations at the Abetifi Stone Age Development Community Park.



Part of the park used to serve as a major landfill for members of the community where filth from various homes were dumped.



It took the initiative and creativity of an indigene, Ben Addo to decide to reform the place and create a tourist site out of it.



