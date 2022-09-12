You are here: HomeNews2022 09 12Article 1621592

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Next on People & Places: Renowned special effects artist - Kruz K shares success story

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nathaniel Amewugah took his turn on People & Places play videoNathaniel Amewugah took his turn on People & Places

His name has come to be known as a household one in Ghana, not only because of his work as a special effects artist but because of how excellently he has performed in his field.

Born Nathaniel Amewugah, this young man, having secured his basics from GH Media, a media school in Ghana broke through after completion and established his name as an outstanding makeup artist.

Having worked with many actors, actresses, and other film personalities, Kruz K today has returned to his alma mater to teach many other students in the field to produce other special effects artists.

He took his turn on this episode of People and Places airing on GhanaWeb Tuesday on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the video below:

Join our Newsletter