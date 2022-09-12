Next on People & Places: Renowned special effects artist - Kruz K shares success story

General News of Monday, 12 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

His name has come to be known as a household one in Ghana, not only because of his work as a special effects artist but because of how excellently he has performed in his field.



Born Nathaniel Amewugah, this young man, having secured his basics from GH Media, a media school in Ghana broke through after completion and established his name as an outstanding makeup artist.



Having worked with many actors, actresses, and other film personalities, Kruz K today has returned to his alma mater to teach many other students in the field to produce other special effects artists.



He took his turn on this episode of People and Places airing on GhanaWeb Tuesday on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the video below:



