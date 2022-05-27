Next on Diaspora Link: I wanted more from Africa - Fredrick Deegbe

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief caretaker of Heel The World Ghana sits down with with Diallo Sumbry on this episode of Diaspora Link.



Fredrick Mawuli Deegbe, gives us insight to his business and highlights it’s purpose.



He tells Diallo that Heel the world aims at doing styles that people knew and were used too but did not know could be made in Africa.



He made mention of shoes like penny loafers, monk straps and a lot more. He also stated that people are comfortable with what they know until they are tired with it and want to move to the next level.



He also spoke about how the switch from suits to Kaftans made a huge impact on his decision to divert into slippers etc.



He spoke about these and many more on Diaspora Link.



Catch the full interview on GhanaWeb TV .



Kindly watch the videos below:



