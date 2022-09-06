Next NDC government will run a lean government – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will run a lean government with far fewer ministers than Ghana has ever seen.



Mr. Mahama said this after denying claims of taking some GHS14million as ex gratia in 2013.



The allegation was made by a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwame Baffoe also known as Abronye DC.



Several calls on President Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government have fallen on deaf ears.



The number of ministers serving under the Nana Akufo-Addo government jumped from 110 to 123 in February 2019, after the appointment of ministers to the six newly created regions.



In the past, Mr Mahama said “there can be no justification for some of the ministerial portfolios created by this administration.”



Some portfolios that have raised eyebrows include the Senior Minister position, Minister of State in the Office of the Vice-President, Minister of State in the Office of the Senior Minister, Ministers for Procurement, Monitoring and Evaluation; Business Development, and Special Initiatives, among others.