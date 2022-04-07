Next NDC government will cancel E-Levy – Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority MPs passed E-Levy



Minority MPs staged a walkout



Sammy Gyamfi says the next NDC govt will cancel the policy



Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has indicated that, should the NDC win the 2024 general elections, the party will cancel the Electronic Transfer Levy, E-Levy.



Speaking on Joy News, the NDC National Executive Member said, the tax imposes hardship on citizens, therefore the NDC will repeal it.



“The General Secretary of the party has already said so. He’s my boss. He’s the Chief Executive Officer of the party, [and] he has said so. And I believe that he has the blessing of the leadership of the party, and that is a party position, that we do not subscribe to the E-levy, and we will not continue to take E-levy from Ghanaians should power change hands.



"Because we need to bring honesty to the politics we do in this country. If the E-levy is bad now, it cannot be good in 2025. And I believe that the NDC will stand by the position the General Secretary has announced. I’m even looking for a situation where that will be captured expressly in our 2024 manifesto,” Sammy Gyamfi explained.



He is of the view that E-levy is a double taxation that affects the medium of payment.



Sammy Gyamfi appealed to Ghanaians not to blame the NDC for the passage of the Bill into law.



He noted that the Bill is a tax initiative of the ruling New Patriotic Party, stating that despite the passage of the Bill, the NDC will continue to employ all avenues to fight the said passage.