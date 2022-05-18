News updates, entertainment reviews, lifestyle and more on GhanaWeb TV

You are here: HomeNews2022 05 18Article 1541216

Welcome to another Wednesday GhanaWeb has put together content to educate, inform and entertain you on all topics and subjects.

We start things off with a repeat of Talkertainment as Elsie Lamar has a conversation with Shugatiti who gives us insight into her father's death and her career as a nude model.

The Untold follows as Etsey Atisu takes a tour through the healing Gardens of Alberta Aku-Sika

Joel Eshun sits down with some football fans to find out if they support Wontumi's claim to buy Chealse on a repeat of Sports Debate.

Wonder Ami Hagan brings us a follow-up of the artist making art with waste on a repeat of People and Places.


This and many more on GhanaWeb TV. Stay Tuned.


