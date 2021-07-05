Newly trained teachers urged to accept postings to rural communities

Regional News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Wiawso College of Education (WATICO) has held its 13th Congregation with a call on Graduands to accept postings to any part of the Ghanaian society.



Professor Sarah Darkwa, Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, University of Cape Coast (UCC), made the call during the college's Congregation.



In all, a total of 689 students passed out for the 2019/2020 graduating year, made up of 469 males and 220 females.



Prof Darkwa, who represented the Vice-Chancellor of UCC, said by accepting postings to the rural communities in the country, the newly trained Teachers were giving back to society.



"It will also be a way of showing appreciation to all stakeholders whose sacrifices and contributions enabled you to acquire the skills and qualification to work,” she said.



In a keynote address on the theme: "COVID-19 Pandemic: Changing Roles of Teachers and Student-Teachers,” Prof. William Coffie of the University of Ghana said the pandemic had impacted negatively on all facets of global activities.



He said a lot more needed to be done in the challenging era to produce qualified personnel who would ensure quality education in the country.



Prof.Coffie tasked the teachers to be abreast with the times and bring their knowledge on the pandemic to bear on society.



"You must be ready to share knowledge and experiences with the populace, to keep the disease at bay,” he emphasized.



In his welcoming address, the Principal of the college, Dr Emmanuel Carsamer, urged the Graduands to prepared to be faithful in their chosen career, and strive to shun corruption wherever they served the nation.



The Principal used the opportunity to appeal to the government to increase GETFUND allocations for Colleges of Education to enable them to function effectively and attain their core mandate.



He said the college was in dire need of infrastructural development to enable Management to increase enrollment.



Other dignitaries who graced the occasion were Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II, Omanhene of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Mr Richard Obeng, Western North Regional Minister, Mr Louis Owusu Agyapong, Wiawso Municipal Chief Executive



Others are Dr Kwaku Afriyie, MP for the area and Minister for Environment, Science, Innovation and Technology, Rt. Rev. Father Abraham Kobina Ackah, Anglican Bishop of Wiawso, and a host of others.