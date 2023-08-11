Newly-promoted Army general extorts peacekeepers to the tune of $8000 - Report

General News of Friday, 11 August 2023
Source: theheraldghana.com
Concerns are being raised about the recent promotions of senior military officers by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, with reports that a particular officer, has filed a petition against the Military High Command, calling for an investigation into certain conducts of his.
The officer, until recently a Brigadier General, was said to be extorting money from soldiers on peacekeeping missions.
He is said to have been selling United Nations Peacekeeping slots to soldiers who were not due for the missions since 2019, and in the process denied soldiers who were due to embark on these missions to Sudan, The Gambia, Mali and Lebanon.
This paper is informed that, as much as US$8000, were extorted from the soldiers when they returned from the peace mission.
The soldiers, The Herald, learnt got paid US$12,700, but the senior officer extorted his US$8000, leaving them with a paltry US$4,000.
Many of the soldiers, The Herald was informed were not due for Peacekeeping, but were selected and sneaked on the missions by the said senior officer at the cost of US$8000, vaguely labelled as “GOC Admin”.
His conduct has led to some soldiers embarking on these missions several times when others had not been on the missions.
Per Ghana Armed Forces arrangements, soldiers are supposed to be on these missions for a year at US$35 per day. They are to spend two years in Ghana upon return before their next trip; however, The Herald learnt that the officer is able to sneak them onto another trip at US$8000.
Strangely, the petition was said to have been treated with contempt by the military high command and the senior officer, has been promoted and given sensitive responsibility.
The development, has left many of the soldiers very livid with lots of murmuring amongst the soldiers and the officer corps as to the extent of the degeneration in the GAF.
The Herald over the weekend, intercepted the list of military officers who had been elevated. They included;
Maj Gen Aryeetey – National College of Defence Studies (NCDS)
Maj Gen Onwona – GAFCSC Comdt
Brig Gen Aphour – Maj Gen DCOS Ops& trg
Brig Gen Gyandu – IPSO to Trg
Brig Gen Asiedu – Trg – IPSO
Brig Gen Tanye Kulono- NCDS Chied Coord
Ntiri – NCDS Snr DS
Brig Gen Gbedawo – GMA Dep Comdt
Brig Gen Wonje – COS at Boundary Commission
Paintsil – promoted Brig Gen – Comd ASOB
Col GKT Sam – Brig Gen
Col EV Abraham – promoted Brig Gen – Critical Care Hosp Comd
Col Vander Pallen – Brig Gen
Col Salifu- promoted Brig Gen
Col RK Mensah- Dep Comd ASOB
Col KKK Afriffah – HQ TRADOC Chief Coord
Col Wiafe – DES
Col Narh – ACTS Comd
Col Mensah Yawson – Dep Comd Armd Bde
Col Appoh – GHQ DID
Col Atuluk – GMA D Mil Div
Col AY Owusu – Att to Natl Sy
Col Ackah – A/ASEC.
Col Obiri Yeboah – Army HQ, Chief G5. Promoted
Col Buah – GAFCSC (Jnr), CI, Academic Studies. Promoted
Col Ohemeng – Army HQ, Chief G2 (Trg). Promoted
Col Debrah – R List. Promoted
Lt Col Atiogbe – promoted to Col
Lt Col Tenadu – CO 3 Bn
Lt Col Boakye CO ABF
Lt Col Asampong -CO 10 Mech Bn
Lt Col Adams – appt Comd Rear 1 Bn DTBN
Lt Col IK Boako – CO 11 Mech Bn
Lt Col Owusu Afriyie – CO 5 Bn
Lt Col Korsah -153 Armd Regt
Lt Col Cudjoe – CO JWS
Lt Col Issah – CO ATS
Lt Col Tetteh – CO STS
Lt Col Appau – Jubilee House, office of COS
Lt Col Twumasi – CO 81 Sig Regt
Lt Col Essel – CO Def Sig Regt
Lt Col Avorke – CO BSD
Lt Col Luri – CO Base Workshop
Lt Col Odoom – CO EMETTS
Lt Col Sedor- DS GAFCSC
Lt Col Poku – DS GAFCSC
Lt Col Terpkertey – R List
Lt Col Hassim – DS GAFCSC
Lt Col Korsah – CO 153
Lt Col Issah – CO ATS
