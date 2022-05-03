Newly-elected Okaikwei Central vice chairman promises to increase winning margin in 2024

Politics of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The newly-elected Vice Chairman for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Okaikwei Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region has assured his constituency and members of the party of his commitment to increasing the winning margin of the party come 2024.



According to him, the unity of the party in the constituency forms part of his agenda for the constituency ahead of the 2024 elections as that will ensure a sound victory for the party.



Alhaji Rafiq pledged to work hand in hand with the Council of Elders, patrons, and all party executives in the constituency to achieve the topmost agenda of the party which is breaking the eight.



Alhaji Haruna Rafiq revealed that he as a Zongo boy and a Muslim will target the Zongo and Muslim communities within the constituency to rally support and massive votes for the party adding that most of the Zongo youth are beginning to understand what the NPP stands for and are therefore willing to join the party.



According to him, he is ready to unite all factions in the constituency to ensure that the party is united to face the opposition parties in the 2024 general election.



He promised to bring his numerous leadership skills, experience, and network to bare by increasing the fortunes of the party in the constituency and the nation.



A former TESCON Secretary, Alhaji Harruna Rafik won the Okeikwei Central Vice chairmanship with a pledge to contribute his quota to the cause of the governing NPP.



The astute communicator and activist polled 388 votes to beat his closest contender Mr. Francis Bebobru who had 282 votes.