Newly elected NPP constituency chair announces interest to contest regional position

Politics of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The New Juaben North constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, who was recently reelected, is expected to resign as he announces to contest the Eastern Regional chairmanship position.



Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, a relative of Hackman Owusu Agyemang, a founding member of NPP was reelected constituency chairman on April 30, 2022. He has however officially announced on Monday, May 16, 2022, his intention to contest the Regional Chairman position.



According to the constitution of the NPP, he must therefore resign from his current position before filing his nomination form for the regional contest.



The decision has shocked many in the party



Starr News has gathered that, that some bigwigs at the Presidency and in the party are backing the decision of Mr Boateng Agyemang. Incumbent Regional Chairman Kingston Okomeng Kissi was persuaded to withdraw from the race after a survey revealed he was going to lose his reelection bid .



Mr Kissi will however contest for a yet to be made known national position in the party.



Starr News sources also reveal that the Regional Secretary Jeff Konadu who is also contesting the Regional Chairmanship position is being persuaded by the Presidency to withdraw from the race, but he has declined.



Jeff Konadu is tipped to win the Regional Chairmanship slot due to work and human relationships over the years. However, reports say some bigwigs in the party and the Presidency argue that because the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern regional representative of Council of State Paa Kofi Ansong are all from Kwahu, it will not be a prudent decision for the Jeff Konadu ,also a Kwahu, to become Regional Chairman.



Meanwhile, aspirants for the Regional election are expected to file their nomination forms today Tuesday, May 17, 2022



Michael Oteng Adu, a Second Vice Regional Chairman hopeful is expected to file his nomination forms today.



Michael Oteng Adu has received overwhelming endorsement.