Thursday, 26 May 2022

The newly elected Adaklu Constituency New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Stephen Akwasi Obimpeh Odewale has died.



He passed on at the Ho Teaching Hospital on Wednesday midday after a short illness.



Close sources say he was not well prior to the recently held constituency elections. Details of his sickness were, however, not disclosed.



He served as the Organiser and rose to contest his chairman in an election.