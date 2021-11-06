New video emerges of Francis-Xavier Sosu advising angry youth protestors against tyre burning

General News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Parliament and the police have been in a show of power in the last two weeks



• Some residents of Madina demonstrated over the deplorable roads there



• People have been divided on whether or not MPs can be arrested



A new video has emerged of the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, calming down some of his constituents who were burning down car tyres during the recent demonstration in the constituency.



In the video, as made available to GhanaWeb, the MP is seen, in the presence of some uniformed police officers, calming down the constituents, even as he offered them advice on what and what not to do.



“Demonstrations, we have types of demonstrations. And when you’re doing demonstration, once the intention is that I want to block roads, police can simply say that you are breaching public order and that is not what we want to do.



“We want to draw government’s attention without necessarily making it look like we are breaking the law,” he told them.



The police have been looking for an opportunity to arrest the MP over some misdemeanors that happened during that demonstration that he led in some parts of the Madina constituency.



The demonstration was to register their unhappiness with the sorry nature of some of their roads.



Here is Francis-Xavier Sosu speaking to some of his constituents:







