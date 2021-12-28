New strategy to stop Omicron required – Virologist to Ghana Health Service

Health News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Senior Virologist at the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Dr. Augustina A. Sylverken, has urged the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to espouse diverse ways of educating the public against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Dr. Sylverken expressed concerns over the recent upsurge of Ghana’s COVID-19 cases and how the general public is extremely disregarding the COVID-19 safety protocols.



She is livid at how people are being exposed to COVID-19 at large gatherings during the yuletide and the fact that there is limited adherence to the safety protocols.



The virologist who was speaking in an interview on Onua FM on Monday December 27, called on GHS to desist from using the usual scientific jargons which are difficult to understand.



“May be I think that we also need to change or revive the way we educate the listening public on the spread of the virus,” she said.



We should end using the usual scientific jargon and make the people appreciate the fact that virus exist, she reiterated.



She opined that the Omicron variant is highly transmissible thus the need for GHS to deepen the public education and to place stern measures to curtail or limit its spread.



While GHS is implementing the pharmaceutical interventions and non-pharmaceutical measures, Dr. Sylverken has however appealed to the public to strictly adhere to the safety protocols.



Unquestionably, she has said the wearing of face masks is a lackluster practice but people need to accept the challenge and protect themselves from contracting the virus.