New revelation in missing Lands Commission staff’s case

Lands Commission staff goes missing



Police begin investigation into disappearance of Lands Commission



Husband of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko arrested



It has emerged that a handwritten note discovered in the car of Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, the missing staff of the Lands Commission, was authored by her husband, Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey, who has been accused of allegedly kidnapping her.



A forensic examination of the paper conducted by the Ghana Police Service indicates that the note was not written by Rhodaline Amoako-Darko.



At a court hearing on Thursday, December 24, 2021, prosecutors disclosed that the note which had the information “Hello Sir, you know our number. Call and pay the ransom,” was authored Dr Aggrey, a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The police, as per report by Kumasi-based Kessben FM, argued that the new discovery corroborate their view that Dr Aggrey has a hand in the disappearance of his wife and must be questioned.



It is reported that the lawyer for Dr Aggrey rejected the allegation with the view they were just informed about it.



The case, as per the report, has been adjourned to January 14, 2022 for the office of the Attorney General to take over from the police prosecutor and make an appearance in court.



Rhodaline Amoah-Darko went missing on August 30.



Following her disappearance, the police launched investigations into the matter and established that her husband was culpable.



This led to a charge of kidnapping against Dr Wilberforce Nkrumah Aggrey. He has been in police custody since October 6, 2021.



