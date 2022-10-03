New regions have created 'social and tribal blocs' – Haruna Iddrisu explains his opposition

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Minority leader and Tamale South Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed his unhappiness with the splitting of some regions in the country, which situation gave birth to new ones.



According to him, the creation of the new regions has created ‘social and tribal blocs’ in the said areas owing to the concentration of particular ethnic groups in particular regions.



In an interview on Pan African TV on Saturday, October 1, the MP said the carving of the new regions on such basis does not augur well for the country.



On the issue of new regions, he submitted: “I didn’t support expansion of regions. I wanted 10 regions as you know and it has created what you call social and tribal blocs which does not bode good for the future of this country.

“The way the country has been isolated into North West with a concentration of one dominant group and you have Savannah with a concentration of one dominant group and elsewhere, doesn’t bode well for the future of the country,” Haruna Iddrisu stated.



It will be recalled that six new regions were created after a referendum was held in 2018.



The new regions created were Bono East, North East, Ahafo, Western North, Savannah and Oti regions.



The creation of the new regions was a 2016 campaign promise by President Nana Akufo-Addo following which he created the Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development, headed by Dan Botwe, in 2017 to oversee the implementation of same.



Until 2018, the last time Ghana created new regions was in 1983 under a military regime.



