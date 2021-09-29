New presidential jet: We have to decide if we need it or not – Kwadwo Mpianim

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpianim has said that the government’s proposal to buy a new presidential jet should not be completely rejected.



Kwadwo Mpianim says more information should be sought about the deal to determine if purchasing the facility at this time will be in the national interest.



He says that instead of rushing to dismiss the idea, there must be considerations on whether the continuous hiring jets is not a drain on the public purse.



He disclosed that the same practice was adopted by the Kufuor government when it decided to buy a new presidential aircraft.



“It will depend on the terms. For example, if you are going to take about GHS20 billion from your coffers to buy a jet now, I would say don’t do it. But if you have been able to pay this over a period of time, maybe it is worth looking at it.



“As a country, you have to look at it and ask if we need it or not. At that time we thought we needed it, from our own experience,” he told Citi FM in an interview.



On the payment, plan Mr. Mpianim said “we had a credit term to pay this over some time which was not going to inconvenience the budget.”



His comment comes on the back of the government’s plans to acquire a new presidential jet.



Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday.



“Government is already in the process of acquiring a bigger jet for use,” he said at a press briefing at the Jubilee House on Monday.



