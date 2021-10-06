New presidential jet: Presidency has lost touch with reality – Professor Gyampo

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

•Professor Gyampo says government is not in touch with reality



•He believes that government does not see the lectures as a priority



•UTAG is set to resume its strike action



Professor, Ransford Gyampo, the General-Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana has questioned the priorities of the government following the announcement that it is considering acquiring a new aircraft for the president.



Professor Gyampo has expressed disquiet about the intention by the government, raising questions about the timing of the move.



Professor Gyampo disclosed on Neat FM that at a time when the country is reeling from harsh economic conditions, purchasing a new presidential plane should not rank among the priorities of the government.



Gyampo said the move is an indication of the government not being in touch with the situation on the ground.



The political science lecturer at the University of Ghana said that a time when lecturers are up in arms with the government over their salaries and other working conditions, it does not send a good signal for the government to announce its intentions of buying a new aircraft.



He bemoaned that whiles he and his colleague lecturers are feeling the pinch of the harsh economy, the political elites are swimming in opulence.



“We are being told that there is no money but we are all witnesses to how some people are enjoying and being taking care of well. We just heard that we are going to buy a new airplane. I was shocked to hear the young man because it creates a certain lack of touch with reality and what is happening on the ground. If you knew what is happening on the ground, you wouldn’t make this announcement at a point when people are facing economic difficulties.



“In every country, there are two categories of professions who are remunerated very well. They are teachers and doctors. If politicians will function properly, it depends on those two professions. But in this country, the story is different. We are not happy or interested in going on strike. It is in our to do things that that will give government a bad name but people are not happy.”



The government, according to the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin is considering the acquisition of a new jet for the President.



The news was not well received by the Minority side of Parliament with Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader vowing to reject the request when it is brought before Parliament.



“What is this that we hear that because the President cannot bath in the current Falcon, he must buy a new jet, and then we should be interested in providing for the comfort of the President when Ghanaians are reeling under economic hardship?” he quizzed..



