New party emerges, set to shake Ghana, retrieve and prosecute public fund embezzlers

Politics of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

A new political party that has emerged to shake Ghana has vowed to deal with people who embezzle public funds.



According to the leadership of the People's Liberation Front (PLF), public fund embezzlers such as those within the government, those who served during the NPP or NDC's era will all be investigated, and defaulters are going to face equal punishment without any consideration.



Owura Ntim Agyako, leader of the People's Liberation Front ''PLF'' speaking to the media said, anyone who has stolen from the public purse and his own government officials who may steal, including himself, will have to be jailed if Ghanaians elect him as president.



Speaking during the party's first general meeting in collaboration with the People's Redemption Alliance at GNAT the hall in Kumasi, Owura Ntim Agyako further revealed that it was very worrying that since 1981 when former president, Jerry John Rawlings ended the revolution till date, Ghanaians have not enjoyed the benefits of our resources.



He said it was very sad that we are in a country where auditors' reports are not taken seriously despite their ability to uncover the evil deeds of certain public officials who misuse state funds.



"Ghanaians see no punishment meted to those culprits. What we usually see is that most of these embezzlers are even promoted in the same NPP, NDC government, thus the more they commit evil deeds and that's very sad. This is the right time to overcome such attitudes in the nation to ensure development".



He mentioned that both the NDC and NPP have never been fair to Ghanaians as these two political parties wickedly lead Ghanaians into a dungeon of destruction after many years they have been given the chance to run the affairs of this country. He said the country has not seen any development under any of these two political parties apart from them embezzling state funds.



He said it was time Ghanaians accepted this third force which is the People's Libration Front ''PLF'' to redeem them from this slavery.



National Chairman for the newly formed political party, Mr Collins Afriyie said, Ghanaians should do away with these two political parties if they truly want development.



He opined that governance of the country should not be limited to only degree holders, but rather, should be opened to anyone who has something good to offer this country when it comes to development.



He said governance should be devoid of higher educational qualifications since that has not brought any good thing to Ghana other than loot and shared agenda.