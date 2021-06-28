New onion trucks will not enter Agbogbloshie from today - Henry Quartey

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Agbogbloshie onion traders are expected to begin operating their businesses at Adjen Kotoku from July 1, 2021



• Final works on some parts of the new market have been completed



• The traders are however unhappy about government's decision to move them from the Agbogloshie market



Effective Monday, June 28, 2021, onion truck drivers will no longer have the Agbogbloshie market as their convergence point for business, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has said.



This is in line with the relocation of onion sellers to the Adjen Kotoku new site from Thursday, July 1, 2021, to decongest the Accra central business market.



Speaking at a stakeholders durbar in Accra, the Greater Accra Regional Minister said the trucks will only make a stop at Amasaman then traders cart their goods to their various sheds at Adjen Kotoku.



He also noted that a total of GH¢500,000 has been allocated to the onion sellers, cattle farmers, scrap dealers, to financially support them as they transport their goods to the new onion market.



Out of the said GH¢300,000 designated to onion sellers, every onion seller will receive an amount of GH¢2,000, Henry Quartey noted.



Cattle rearers to get GHC100,000 whiles scrap dealers receives GH¢50,000 and other affected traders in this exercise will also get GH¢50,000.



