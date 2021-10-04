New executives of UTAG sworn in

Regional News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com

New executives of the University Teachers Association (UTAG) have been sworn in during the 20th biennial delegates conference of the association held at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa in the Western Region.



The ceremony took place on Friday and the executives would serve a two-year term.



They are Associate Professor Solomon Nunoo, President: Dr Eric N. Wiah, Vice President, Dr Asare Asante-Annor, Secretary, and Dr Akyene Tetteh, Treasurer.



It was on the theme “Post COVID -19 Tertiary Education in Ghana- the role of government and preparedness of public universities in promoting quality education".



Prof. Nunoo, in his acceptance speech, recalled that, 10 years ago, he joined the national executive committee of UTAG as the national secretary when it was at the crossroad.



He said, at that time, a section of the members wanted enrolment onto the Single Spine Salary Structure whereas others were apprehensive about the policy.



Prof. Nunoo said: “Today, we are on the ‘spine’ with its attendant challenges. The challenges have resulted in our engagement with our employer with the quest to improve on the conditions of service of members.



Regrettably, the engagement has not yielded the expected results that we were all anticipating at the start of the engagements, thus, resulting in the strike action of August 2021.”



He added: “Having failed to conclude the negotiations within the one-month window after the suspension of the strike on August 23, 2021, we find ourselves at the crossroad again.



I must say, that each group has cogent arguments as to which direction to go.”



The current national executives, Prof. Nunoo believed, had an unenviable task to steer the affairs of UTAG through this period.



The previous executives led by Prof. Marfo, he noted, had made some gains and that, “it was up to the current executives to continue to build on the foundations they have laid,”



According to him, negotiations of Non-Payroll Allowances with the Governing Councils of the various public universities were also pending.



Prof. Nunoo called for unity, saying: “It is my prayer that together with my colleagues, National Officers, and NEC members, we will work hard to serve the interest of all UTAG members so that for posterity will judge us fairly.