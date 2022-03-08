New-born baby rescued from public toilet at Nkrankwanta

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Correspondence from Bono Region



Residents of Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region are in shock after a newly born baby was discovered in a public toilet located in the Asuofri Electoral Area.



Residents leaving around the public toilet responded to distress calls, mobilised, and immediately retrieved the baby boy who was still alive from the pit full of faeces.



Covered with faecal matter, the baby was thoroughly cleaned and rushed to the Dormaa West District Hospital at Nkrankwanta where health personnel is monitoring his progress.



A resident, Madam Abena Siaw, who was one of the people to rush to the scene was in awe and dumbfounded as to why anybody will engage in such a sacrilege act.



“I cannot understand why anybody will be so wicked to do such a thing knowing how precious children are. Looking at how some people struggle to get their own children, the incident baffles me.”



When contacted on the issue, the Assembly Member for the Asuofri Central Electoral Area, Issifu Issah, indicated that a report has been made to the police to apprehend the culprit.



He appealed to the police to be proactive this time around since last year a similar incident was recorded in his electoral area but no arrest was made.



“I have reported the case to the police for the arrest of the individual so I am sure in the coming days they will make headway by arresting the culprit. My concern is that this is not the first time we are recording such a case so I am appealing to the police to this time around expedite action and make an arrest.”



Meanwhile, frantic efforts to speak to the police on the matter at the time of filing this report were unsuccessful.











